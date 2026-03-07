Modern Retail Podcast: The new rules of product pricing

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

This week on the Modern Retail Podcast, special projects editor Melissa Daniels speaks with Kris Malkoski, the president of learning and development at Newell Brands, who oversees operations for household brands including Graco and Sharpie. They go behind the scenes of how the 100-year-old baby gear brand Graco, known for its affordability compared to higher-priced startups, is approaching pricing strategies in a retail environment that’s increasingly volatile thanks to AI, tariffs and cost-conscious shoppers.