Modern Retail Podcast: How ICE activity became an issue retailers big and small can no longer ignore
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify
On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, the staff discusses how the growing presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in cities like Minneapolis is impacting retail. Senior reporter Gabriela Barkho and special projects editor Melissa Daniels are joined by Modern Retail executive editor Anna Hensel to discuss topics like executives’ reactions, shoppers’ protests and how brands are expressing solidarity with people on the ground.
In this episode, the three discuss:
- How local and national retail brands with a Minneapolis presence are addressing their employees and customers.
- How recent ICE killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti pushed corporate CEOs from Target and Best Buy to finally respond.
- What some brands are doing to express solidarity with immigrants and locals, including participating in strikes and donating sales proceeds to organizations.