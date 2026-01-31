Modern Retail Podcast: How ICE activity became an issue retailers big and small can no longer ignore

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, the staff discusses how the growing presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in cities like Minneapolis is impacting retail. Senior reporter Gabriela Barkho and special projects editor Melissa Daniels are joined by Modern Retail executive editor Anna Hensel to discuss topics like executives’ reactions, shoppers’ protests and how brands are expressing solidarity with people on the ground.