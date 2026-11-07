How delivery apps came to be ‘discovery platforms’

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Last week, DoorDash announced it’s buying Instacart for $17 billion, indicating DoorDash’s ambitions to become an indispensable retail partner.

It’s a reminder that companies like DoorDash, Uber and Instacart are now positioning themselves as discovery platforms and not just pure logistics providers.

The apps have come a long way from users opening the app strictly to order from their favorite restaurants. These platforms are now places to go and discover new products, try new brands, and even compare deals. This shift has helped justify expansion into new retail categories and building ad businesses targeted at brands.

On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporter Gabi Barkho is joined by executive editor Anna Hensel to discuss the implications of the merger.

In this episode, they cover: