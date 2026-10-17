Why Depop is putting music at the center of its marketing, collaborating with Zara Larsson and Olivia Rodrigo

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Peer-to-peer resale platform Depop is trying to differentiate itself from the competition through the power of music.

Driven by data showing that 56% of the Depop community attends live music events, the company recognized there is an opportunity to cater to users scrolling its app for secondhand concert looks. To capitalize on this insight, the company scaled its popular shop drop model, in which prominent musicians list items directly from their personal wardrobes. To date, it has collaborated on drops with the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Zara Larsson and Olivia Rodrigo.

Beyond digital storefronts, the London-based company is also increasingly showing up at global music events, such as sponsoring Rodrigo’s 2026 Daisy Chain Fields Festival with an interactive pop-up featuring secondhand apparel and accessories. And this year, the company named Larsson the face of its global 360 campaign.

This week, Steve Dool, senior director of brand and creative at Depop, joined the Modern Retail Podcast to break down the company’s music-focused marketing strategy. He discussed: