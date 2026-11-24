As memory prices crept up, Best Buy’s computing sales held the line this quarter, propped up by horsepower needs for gaming and artificial intelligence.

Computing and mobile phones, including laptops, PC gaming gear, tablets and their accessories, remained, without competition, the retailer’s lead category by revenue.

Average selling prices in computing increased by approximately 25%, and unit sales declined in the mid-teens, according to newly minted Chief Executive Officer Jason Bonfig. Even so, the company posted comparable sales growth of 6.1% year over year for its quarter ending October 31, the highest figure in five years according to the company.

“Prices went up a lot, and they didn’t see a whole lot of demand softness,” said Thomas Paulson, head of market insights at Advan Research. This elasticity surprised even the company — Bonfig admitted it was better than they expected on the post-earnings call.

Across the store, Best Buy’s blended organic average selling price rose roughly 6% while overall unit volumes stayed flattish, according to new Chief Financial Officer Anne Bramman. Price hikes in big-ticket categories like computing, traditional gaming consoles, and mobile phones were partially offset by surging volume in lower-priced items — most notably trading cards, which benefited from a major Pokémon anniversary event during the quarter.

The company’s success was carried by demand for computing, as well as for innovations in emerging categories like AI glasses and health wearables. Anticipation for video game releases The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Grand Theft Auto VI helped drive gaming hardware and accessory sales growth, the company said on its call.

Computing and mobile phones continued to contribute about half of the company’s revenue mix this quarter. Much of that segment resilience comes down to demographics: High-income consumers, or those earning $100,000 and more, account for half of Best Buy’s customer mix, according to Paulson.

The company enjoyed the “pomp and circumstance” surrounding the highly anticipated game releases, retail analyst Bruce Winder said in an interview after the earnings. But as for the product mix skewing more premium: “I don’t know how sustainable that is.”

“We’re seeing really, really strong demand above $1,500 in computing, which is maybe a little bit surprising in the environment we’re in,” said Bonfig, who took the helm in November.

Bonfig said the company will continue to work with vendors to cover price points from low to high and that its merchant teams are “constantly” adjusting the assortment to serve a broad swath of customers. Though continued memory pricing dynamics cannot be anticipated, Bonfig added, purchases in advance have put them in an advantageous position for the fourth quarter.

“As we move forward, there is a point where we’d love to see both revenue and units grow at the same point in time,” he said.