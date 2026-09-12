Where Boll & Branch draws the line on AI-generated advertising

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These days, it is borderline expected that brands will use artificial intelligence in at least some capacity as part of their marketing. But, they also have to tread carefully; otherwise, consumers might slam them with “AI slop” allegations.

As such, more companies are creating playbooks on how they approach these tools for their consumer-facing campaigns. Some, like Coca-Cola, have doubled down on using AI-generated ads despite initial backlash. On the other end of the spectrum, there’s REI which pulled an AI-generated Facebook ad after consumer backlash, saying the use of AI does not align with the company’s sustainability mission.

This episode takes a behind-the-scenes look at one brand’s approach to using generative AI in its marketing creatives. Boll & Branch, known for its premium bedding, bath and home essentials, largely sells through its DTC website and stores. The brand has been gradually using AI tools to create imagery and campaign copy for its marketing channels. This week, Kristen Deyco, the chief creative officer of Boll & Branch and the person who has been leading the brand’s use of AI tools for its marketing, joins the Modern Retail Podcast to discuss the playbook.

This week’s podcast episode digs into: