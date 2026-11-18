ThredUp is the latest retailer to start offering live shopping via TikTok Shop.

The fashion resale platform is selling merchandise like sweaters and dresses in TikTok livestreams filmed inside its Atlanta and Dallas distribution centers. ThredUp’s first such show — which was four hours long — aired on Nov. 11, and it’s now committing to 10 TikTok Shop livestreams per week. ThredUp plans to double this number to 20 livestreams in the coming weeks. By the end of ThredUp’s first six shows, the top brands, by units sold, were Madewell, Frame, Free People and Good American. Seventy-five percent of shoppers were new to ThredUp.

The move signals ThredUp’s larger push into livestreaming as it works to grow sales and engagement. ThredUp entered live commerce on Whatnot at the end of September, with three in four buyers from initial shows new to ThredUp, according to ThredUp. Items sold in those shows had a median selling price 52% higher than comparable items on its marketplace, per ThredUp, though exact figures were not provided. Now, by hosting livestreams on TikTok Shop, ThredUp is looking to make more gains in the U.S.’s quickly growing social commerce space.

“We wanted to test out live, because we’re really seeing that this is where customers are spending more and more of their time,” Danielle Vermeer, ThredUp’s head of product, told Modern Retail. “I’m always thinking about where shoppers are going next, particularly for secondhand. What’s interesting to them? What’s engaging? What are new ways they are thinking about thrifting online or in person? Live was something that kept coming up as we were exploring other innovations and investments.”

ThredUp has already had a presence on TikTok for years through organic content and now boasts more than 66,000 followers. It officially launched a TikTok Shop storefront in 2026 to sell its “Clean Out Kits” — or bags shoppers use to mail in secondhand clothing to sell. ThredUp sold more than 100,000 Clean Out Kits in its first two weeks on TikTok Shop, per the Wall Street Journal. ThredUp recently reported quarterly revenue of $88.2 million, an increase of 7% year over year.

For its shows on TikTok Shop, ThredUp curates a selection of SKUs from a brand, like Anthropologie, or a category, like denim or sweaters. The company isolates these items in its warehouse and removes them from the regular ThredUp marketplace to prevent overlap. ThredUp then appoints a host — it has more than 20 in total, across platforms — to show off items and interact with the audience. Some hosts are existing employees, and some are creators or professional live sellers.

ThredUp is still doing “a lot of trial and error” in picking which items to feature in livestreams, as well as how many units to include, Vermeer said. On Nov. 17, for instance, one host featured 250 items over a four-hour show. Viewers bid on the items within the livestream and buy the product in the TikTok app. Items ship directly from ThredUp’s distribution center. ThredUp execs take note if viewers repeatedly request a certain brand, like Paige, or a certain category, like jackets.

ThredUp is testing different show formats, with some items starting at $1 and others at $5, and experimenting with the time of day. Still, some trends are already emerging. Viewers are increasingly asking hosts about buying coats, sweaters, denim, handbags and boots, Vermeer said. As ThredUp hosts more shows, it will monitor which brands are resonating more through a live format than a typical e-commerce format.

It’s a different buying and selling experience from what people are used to on ThredUp, Vermeer said. “As a shopper, you go to ThredUp, you open the app, and you might search something [like] ‘holiday party dress,’ and then you alone are searching and scrolling and filtering to find those items,” she said. “This is, ‘Hey, do you have any holiday dresses?’ And then the host can say, ‘Oh yeah, here are a few. What sizes are you looking for?'”

ThredUp’s bigger bet on livestreaming comes as shoppers seek out secondhand gifts during the holidays. According to ThredUp’s 2026 Holiday Resale Report, 62% of Americans plan to buy at least one secondhand item this holiday season, including 70% of Gen Z and 78% of millennials. Shoppers who plan to buy secondhand also expect to put 37% of their holiday gift budget toward the cause. ThredUp plans to host holiday-themed livestreams during TikTok Shop’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event.

Secondhand items are taking off on TikTok overall. Resale platforms like MyGemma and Fashionphile regularly go live on TikTok Shop. Today, nearly all (94%) luxury resale transactions on TikTok Shop U.S. come from livestreams. While luxury handbags and watches are particularly popular on TikTok Shop, ThredUp’s assortment spans price points, with many items under $20.

Vermeer, who founded the social-commerce thrifting app Teleport before joining ThredUp in 2024, admits she was initially skeptical about live selling for secondhand items. “As someone who is an avid thrifter, I have my go-to tips and tricks for finding those treasures online, and I was not sure that this would be a format that would click,” she added. However, for ThredUp, the format is “absolutely clicking,” she said.

“We really think of it like ThredUp TV, where you hop on, and at any given time, we will probably have a show that you can tune into,” Vermeer added. “Given that we have 5 million items, it’s a lot of fun mixing and matching that merchandise.”