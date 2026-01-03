The Modern Retail Podcast’s 2026 predictions

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, the editorial team dives into what’s to come in 2026. Senior reporters Gabriela Barkho and Melissa Daniels are joined by executive editor Anna Hensel for a roundtable discussion on the biggest retail predictions in the coming year.

Hensel, for example, is contemplating how AI will continue to shape e-commerce and the way people shop in 2026. Meanwhile, Daniels predicts that the creator economy will only get bigger as brands continue to invest in this marketing channel. With that, the team debates whether social media and other e-commerce channels will continue to bombard users with influencer content. Lastly, the team moves onto M&A prospects in 2026, including the biggest brands primed for potential acquisition as consolidation heats up.







