Modern Retail Rundown: Walmart and StockX deal, Nordstrom’s takeover bid, Rite Aid emerges from bankruptcy

On the Modern Retail Rundown this week, the staff discusses three retailers’ latest growth roadmaps. First, Walmart Marketplace announced a new partnership with sneaker bidding site StockX. Then, the founding Nordstrom family is bidding to buy out the retailer to take it private. Finally, nearly a year after Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy, the now privately-held drugstore has a new CEO and plans to operate fewer stores.