Modern Retail Rundown: Waffle House’s egg surcharge, Chipotle downplays avocado concerns & Gap launches vintage drops series

On this episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff looks at the impact of rising ingredient costs. For instance, this week Waffle House announced it’s implementing a $0.50 surcharge per egg as costs rise due to bird the bird flu. Meanwhile, Chipotle executives told investors that looming tariffs on Mexican imports will not hurt the fast casual chain’s supply of avocados. as it only sources half its avocados from Mexico. Lastly, Gap announced a new series called GapVintage that will feature curated Gap selections from the 1980s through the 2000s.

