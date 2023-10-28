Modern Retail Rundown: UPS acquires Happy Returns, Unilever offloads Dollar Shave Club & Sears attempts a comeback
On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff reviews the latest headlines in the retail world.
On this week’s episode, UPS acquires reverse logistics startup Happy Returns from PayPal. Unilever offloads Dollar Shave Club, which it bought for $1 billion in 2016. Finally, Sears appears to be trying to revive its store count by reopening a location that closed last year.