Modern Retail Rundown: Under Armour attempts another turnaround, Shein’s attempted NRF membership & Costco partners with Uber Eats
This week’s Modern Retail Rundown kicks off with an abridged history of Under Armour’s plans to overhaul its business, which dates back as far as 2017. Meanwhile, Shein has reportedly attempted and failed to get into the National Retail Federation multiple times as it prepares to go public. Last, Costco and Uber Eats are teaming up to bring grocery delivery to people without a Costco membership.