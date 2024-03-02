Modern Retail Rundown: Thrasio’s bankruptcy, Warby Parker plans more stores & Celsius reports record sales
This week’s Modern Retail Rundown includes a breakdown of Thrasio’s bankruptcy protection filing and the future of the Amazon aggregator’s business model. Additionally, Warby Parker wants to eventually open 900 stores as the digitally-native brand has leaned on physical retail for growth. Last, we chat about Celsius Drinks’ milestone of becoming a billion-dollar energy drink company.