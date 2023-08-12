Modern Retail Rundown: Tapestry & Capri merge, companies rein in rewards & Amazon scales back private brands
On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff reviews various news from the retail industry.
Today we discuss the growing consolidation in the Tapestry’s big acquisition of Michael Kors owner Capri. Next, why brands are reducing the rewards in their rewards program to improve margins. Finally, we talk about Amazon scrapping a majority of its apparel private labels amid growing anti-trust ridicule.