Modern Retail Rundown: Starbucks stores struggle, Walmart launches a new private label line & Dave & Buster’s bets on betting

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown: The show kicks off with a recap of Starbucks’ latest earnings. The coffee shop chain cited bad weather, out-of-stock products and long wait times on app purchases as factors for a slight sales decline. Meanwhile, this week Walmart rolled out a new in-house brand called Bettergoods which features products like plant-based cheese, pistachio nut butter and trendy condiments. Meanwhile, arcade games destination Dave & Buster’s said it’s launching an in-app experience that will allow adults 18 years and older to place bets with real money.