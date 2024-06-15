Modern Retail Rundown: Shein raises prices, TikTok tests image search & GLP-1 drugs boost supplements sales

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff starts off discussing Shein’s strategy to quietly raise its prices ahead of its anticipated IPO. Meanwhile, TikTok Shop is beginning to compete with Google and other platforms by testing a new image search. Finally, a new report by The Vitamin Shoppe shows a spike in sales of nutritional supplements like protein and meal replacements thanks to the rising popularity of medications like Ozempic and Wegovy.