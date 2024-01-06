Modern Retail Rundown: Price hikes backfire, Shein & Temu suppliers struggles & Peloton’s TikTok partnership
Every week on the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff discusses the latest news in the retail world.
First, an overview of major CPGs like PepsiCo and retailers like Target receiving backlash for relentlessly raising prices the past few years. A new report says that Shein and Temu’s suppliers are being squeezed, experiencing thin margins and pressure to cut prices. Finally, Peloton’s latest turnaround strategy includes launching content on TikTok.