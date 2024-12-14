Modern Retail Rundown: FTC sues alcohol distributor, Walgreens’ potential PE takeover & Amazon cracks down on paid reviews

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff discusses a new lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission of Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, which alleges the alcohol distributor has favored large chains over independent retailers in its pricing practice. Also this week, a new report from the Wall Street Journal claims that Walgreens is in talks with PE firm Sycamore Partners to take the struggling drugstore chain private. Lastly, we discuss a Bloomberg report about Amazon actively cracking down on paid product reviews by reaching out to their creators on social media.

