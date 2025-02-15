Modern Retail Rundown: Olipop now valued at $1.85B, Poppi’s Super Bowl marketing backlash & January retail layoffs

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff kicks off the episode by discussing Olipop’s new $50 million funding round, valuing the brand at $1.85 billion. In other better-for-you soda news, a look at Poppi’s Super Bowl controversial marketing campaign, which caused a backlash after the brand sent creators Poppi vending machines. Finally, retail layoffs spiked in January due to store closures and other cost-cutting measures.

