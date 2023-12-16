Modern Retail Rundown: Macy’s buyout bid, Etsy cuts costs & Farfetch woes

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s show, Arkhouse Management and asset manager Brigade Capital Management made a $5.8 billion bid to take Macy’s private. In addition, Etsy announced a series of cost-cutting initiatives, including laying off 11% of staff and consolidating positions like its chief marketing officer. Meanwhile, luxury e-commerce platform Farfetch is reportedly looking for a lifeline as it struggles to survive under mounting debts.