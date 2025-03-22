Modern Retail Rundown: Klarna preps for IPO, Edible Brands launches edibles marketplace & an update on Nike’s turnaround plan

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff starts off discussing various news from buy-now, pay-later startup Klarna, including the deals with DoorDash and Walmart it struck as it prepares to go public. Meanwhile, Edible Arrangements’ parent company, Edible Brands, launched a marketplace for THC-infused products called Edibles.com. Finally, Nike gave an update on its turnaround plan in its earnings this week, with the company expecting weaker sales in the short term as it adjusts operations.

