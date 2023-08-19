Modern Retail Rundown: Instacart may finally IPO, Aldi’s new acquisition & Everlane’s turnaround plan
On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff reviews various news from the retail industry.
This week we discuss the latest reports of Instacart’s approaching IPO, which can come as soon as September. Next is a look at Aldi’s acquisition of Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s parent company — a major expansion in the Southeast for the German grocer. Finally, a new story outlines Everlane’s new goal to shed its image and become a top apparel brand.