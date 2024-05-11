Modern Retail Rundown: Gopuff’s cash burn, Equinox’s new membership & Sweetgreen beef
On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown: The Information reported that Gopuff lost $400 million last year in its quest to grow revenue. Equinox launched a new health and wellness program that costs $40,000 a year and promises members lifelong health. Meanwhile, Sweetgreen has upset fans by getting rid of arugula the same week it introduced steak to its menu.