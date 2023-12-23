Modern Retail Rundown: Global politics impact retailers, Rite Aid’s legal troubles & and the rise of thrifted holiday gifts

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

This week’s show brings us reports of the current political climate impacting holiday sales; Ikea warned of product delays due to Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea and VF Corp experienced a major cyberattack. Elsewhere, Rite Aid is being hit with a lawsuit by the FTC over alleged misuse of facial recognition technology at its stores. Lastly, this holiday season more people are shopping for pre-owned gifts according to a new Salesforce report.