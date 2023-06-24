Modern Retail Rundown: Daily Harvest’s planned comeback, TikTok testing its own in-app shop & the changing returns landscape

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

In this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, our staff dissects all various changes and announcements coming out of the retail industry.

This week starts off with a check-in on Daily Harvest and its planned retail launch, following a tumultuous year of lawsuits. Next, a look at TikTok testing a digital store selling its own products. Lastly, we discuss a Wall Street Journal story about the changing return policies among online retailers — and how it’s impacting shoppers’ behaviors.

