New Economic Realities   //   June 24, 2023  ■  1 min read

Modern Retail Rundown: Daily Harvest’s planned comeback, TikTok testing its own in-app shop & the changing returns landscape

By Gabriela Barkho

In this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, our staff dissects all various changes and announcements coming out of the retail industry.

This week starts off with a check-in on Daily Harvest and its planned retail launch, following a tumultuous year of lawsuits. Next, a look at TikTok testing a digital store selling its own products. Lastly, we discuss a Wall Street Journal story about the changing return policies among online retailers — and how it’s impacting shoppers’ behaviors.

