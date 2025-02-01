New Economic Realities   //   February 1, 2025

Modern Retail Rundown: Brands shuffle import strategies, retail layoffs & Chili’s makes a comeback

By Gabriela Barkho
Retail industry challenges

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff checks in on the latest tariff and import tax policy changes that are impacting U.S.-based brands. Meanwhile, layoffs across the industry continue as companies like Amazon, Shopify and Kohl’s cut costs this month. Finally, Chili’s parent company, Brinker International, reported positive sales as the casual restaurant chain underwent a turnaround strategy.