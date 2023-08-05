Modern Retail Rundown: Amazon’s effective cost-cutting, E.l.f.’s growing momentum & Diamond Crystal’s rebrand

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff dissects various news coming out of the retail industry.

This was a busy week for earnings reports — and we’ll start out by breaking down Amazon’s blockbuster quarter following mass layoffs. Next we take a look at E.l.f.’s hyper growth path, courtesy of Gen Z adoration. And lastly, a look at how Diamond Crystal is trying to position its kosher salt to home cooks.