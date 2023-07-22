Modern Retail Rundown: Allbirds’ challenging road, La Colombe and Cuup acquisitions

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff dissects various news coming out of the retail industry.

First up is a discussion of a new Wall Street Journal report dissecting how DTC footwear company Allbirds lost its way. Next, we take a look at the latest acquisition headlines. Over the past week, Keurig Dr. Pepper announced a $300 million investment in exchange for 33% equity in coffee company La Colombe. And on the direct-to-consumer side, the 6-year-old intimates brand Cuup has sold to FullBeauty Brands, which also recently bought the plus-size fashion brand Eloquii from Walmart.

