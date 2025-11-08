Modern Retail Podcast: How ButcherBox uses a loyalty program to drive more meat sales
This week on the Modern Retail Podcast, co-hosts Gabriela Barkho and Julia Waldow kicked things off by discussing Amazon’s plan for a new Whole Foods store concept. The new layout, currently being tested in select locations, will allow shoppers to purchase more mainstream brands like Pepsi and Chips Ahoy while they do their Whole Foods shopping. The team also broke down the growing popularity of Advent calendars and why every brand from Dior to Kraft Natural Cheese is releasing them.
And in this week’s featured segment, Modern Retail’s Melissa Daniels sat down with Reba Hatcher, the chief revenue officer at subscription brand Butcher Box, where the two spoke about the company’s growing loyalty program.
Their discussion covers:
- The company’s decision to segment its subscriber base to personalize offerings to different customers.
- Building a two-tiered loyalty program that rewards customers for the amount of dollars they spend and how often they order.
- How features like add-on products are helping grow cart sizes.