High-protein holiday treats are here

Not even the holiday season is immune to the high-protein craze.

As the festive season approaches, brands and major retailers are reshaping their offerings to cater to increasingly health-conscious consumers. Driven by the ongoing high-protein trend and the rapid rise of GLP-1 medications, retailers like Target are expanding their holiday assortments to include seasonal, wellness-focused treats that double as cozy indulgences. From stocking stuffers to indulgent flavors like cookie butter and peppermint bark, high-protein and better-for-you foods are taking up more shelf space this November and December.

During Target’s recent media day outlining its holiday strategy, Target’s chief merchandising officer Cara Sylvester said the retailer has been working to incorporate health and wellness offerings into its holiday merchandising.

“We’re leaning into more wellness or protein-forward items, even for the holiday season,” Sylvester said. “Consumers are going to indulge more during the holidays, so I would say it’s an ‘and,’ not an ‘or.’”

Sylvester went on to say that she doesn’t expect the protein craze to slow down during the holidays. “I just expect consumers to add on a lot of fun goodies,” she said.

Sylvester said to expect a number of new festive protein items to land at Target this season in the coming weeks, with some already hitting shelves.

This week, Target shoppers even spotted an assortment of high-protein snacks and treats on a “stocking stuffers” display. It features seasonal single-serve releases such as Barebells Peppermint Bark bars and Orgain Protein Hot Cocoa, among others.

The retailer also brought in new products, such as the launch of Pioneer Pastures’ protein shakes in flavors like Snickerdoodle, Hot Chocolate, White Chocolate Peppermint and Santa’s Sugar Cookie & Cream.

This year, protein bar brand Trubar released two seasonal flavors, Peppermint Please and Ginger Snap That!, as part of its LTO strategy.

Trubar founder Erica Groussman told Modern Retail that the company gauges demand for these seasonal flavors based on reviews, DTC orders and social comments.

Groussman said the strategy is part of Trubar’s positioning as a dessert-inspired protein bar. “And nothing says dessert like the holidays,” she added. The idea is to offer classic holiday flavors in a better-for-you format that fits with consumers’ dietary needs. “People don’t want to give up the holidays, and they don’t want to give up their goals either,” Groussman said. “These bars let them have both.”

“Our community tells us pretty quickly what they want next,” she said. That feedback is combined with an assessment of which flavor profiles are already working well. For example, mint has historically been a strong seller, so peppermint felt like a natural next step for an LTO. “From there, it’s about talking with our retail partners and watching how quickly the flavors sell once they launch.”

It’s no surprise that wellness is top-of-mind for consumers, especially in the era of GLP-1 drugs. Nearly 12% of U.S. adults are now on weight loss medications, according to the latest Gallup data, hitting an all-time high. This means many of these consumers have to keep up their protein and fiber intake even during the indulgent holiday season.

Martyn Strydom, co-founder and CEO of MeAgain, a GLP-1 lifestyle support app, said consumers are now actively seeking seasonal functional products for two reasons. One reason is the widespread adoption of GLP-1 medications, such as Zepbound and Ozempic, with many doctors explicitly calling out the need for protein to reduce muscle loss.

Strydom said MeAgain’s index shows that dozens of snack categories have seen a rise in high-protein versions, from mac and cheese to popcorn and pretzels. “It is a testament to the significant demand that exists for high-protein products in the GLP-1 boom,” he said.

People also still want to partake in seasonal food trends, but they’re looking for better alternatives.

“For example, in the third quarter we saw three of the top 10 trending products for the quarter all being seasonal,” Strydom said. Two of these were pumpkin-spice-inspired products: Chobani yogurt and Premier Protein. “This is a perfect example of these brands offering what is likely an incredible functional substitute for what they have always been doing,” he said.

CPG brands and retailers like Target recognize they don’t need to wait until the New Year, and the holiday season is another opportunity to cater to consumers with health and wellness goals.

“Wellness-forward, ingredient-forward, protein-forward — we absolutely will see that continue [during the holidays],” Sylvester said. “Wellness is a key priority for us, and it’s moved well beyond a January resolution to really an all-year-long category.”

Julia Waldow contributed reporting.