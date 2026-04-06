The RealReal CMO Samantha McCandless on resale math, vintage Bulgari and her go-to sneakers

Welcome to “What’s In Your Cart,” a Modern Retail series where executives at some of the world’s biggest brands and retail companies tell us about their personal shopping habits — from their favorite finds and guilty shopping pleasures to their most regrettable buys and impulse purchases. Last time we spoke with Allison Ellsworth, the founder of prebiotic soda brand Poppi. Next up is Samantha McCandless, The RealReal’s chief merchandising officer.

Online resale is having a moment.

As consumers look for ways to stretch their budgets, secondhand shopping platforms are seeing renewed financial growth, including record sales and user growth. Luxury resale player The RealReal is no exception.

That puts Samantha McCandless, the company’s chief merchandising officer, at the center of the action. She also practices what she preaches. McCandless told Modern Retail most of her own shopping happens on resale platforms. A lifelong lover of vintage fashion, she approaches her cart with a sharp eye for value and a love of one-of-a-kind finds. Before buying something new, she often thinks about what she can consign from her own closet to offset the cost.

“I’m always doing the calculus of how much I’m selling to earn the things I have,” McCandless said.

Sometimes that math works out surprisingly well. A recent example was a bright, candy-colored Hermès Birkin bag that she effectively funded by selling two other handbags and a necklace.

“Anytime I buy something, I actually consign two things, and it helps me relieve that retail guilt we all get with splurges, where you’re like, ‘Do I really need this?’” she said. “No, of course I don’t really need it, but I want it.”

Here’s what’s in her cart.

The resale mindset

McCandless says she was into resale before it was trendy. Early in her career, she worked side jobs at retail stores while working in consulting so she could afford nicer pieces. Even then, she said she would rather buy fewer things and make them count. She still shops that way today. If she likes something, she tends to add it to a watch list. Sometimes she buys it right away. Other times, she waits for a price drop.

Jewelry is a particular weakness. She collects charms, especially meaningful ones she can add to a bracelet given to her by her mother-in-law. One of her go-to brands for charms is Foundrae. She is also drawn to vintage pieces that feel unique. A favorite of hers is a thrifted Bulgari vintage bracelet from the 1980s.

“You carry that little piece of history with you,” she said.

Can’t-live-without beauty staples

While fashion may be her professional focus, McCandless is just as enthusiastic about beauty products that earn a permanent spot in her routine. One repeat buy is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which she keeps on hand year-round. She said she likes the hydration and the subtle glossy finish, and she often buys extras to give as small gifts. She also gravitates toward clean beauty brands like Kindred Black, which she appreciates for its simple ingredients and apothecary-style packaging.

Travel uniform

When it comes to shoes, McCandless prioritizes comfort, especially given how often she travels for work. One standout discovery has been her Onitsuka Tiger sneakers, which she says have become her go-to travel shoe after surviving long walking days in places like Europe and Japan.

“I travel in them everywhere. They’re the most comfortable shoes,” she said. “You could wear them to Disneyland and back and not have any foot pain.”

But McCandless still wants to look chic when she travels. That’s why she often wears her vintage Prada fur-collared coat over her sweats as a statement piece.

“I have a a thousand jackets, but I’m just so drawn to them,” she said.

Secondhand shopping tips

McCandless has strong opinions about how to shop the category smartly. One of her biggest tips is to focus on categories where resale often beats buying new. Jewelry is at the top of her list.

“Jewelry, I highly recommend secondhand,” she said, adding that resale platforms often have a much wider mix of styles than a traditional jewelry counter. “You’re going to find the most bespoke, amazing things that no one else is going to have.”

McCandless even recommends resale for gifting, especially if you’re looking for something unique without blowing your budget. “It increases your pricing power,” she said. “It allows you to give a little bit more impressive of a gift, and people really appreciate something one of a kind.”

Finally, she encourages shoppers to think about resale purchases the same way they would think about an investment. Higher-quality items tend to last longer and can often be resold again later.

“If I’m buying something resale, I’m usually getting something higher quality than I would in the primary market,” she said. “And then there’s investment value. I can resell it again when I’m done with it.”