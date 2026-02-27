What’s In Your Cart? Pacsun’s Richard Cox collects sneakers, spins vinyl and smokes the perfect brisket

Welcome to “What’s In Your Cart,” a Modern Retail series where executives at some of the world’s biggest brands and retail companies tell us about their personal shopping habits — from their favorite finds and guilty shopping pleasures to their most regrettable buys and impulse purchases. In January, we spoke with Laurie Lam, chief brand officer at E.l.f. Beauty. Next up is Richard Cox, Pacsun’s chief merchandising officer.

Richard Cox, an L.A. native, has spent nearly two decades at the trendy retailer Pacsun. He joined the California-based company after graduating from Stanford, where he studied psychology, starting in a trainee program and rising through roles in buying, brand partnerships and merchandising. He briefly left for New York to work at Foot Locker as a buyer before returning to Pacsun, where he now serves as chief merchandising officer.

Today, he oversees merchandising and design, as well as brand collaborations, helping shape the youth-oriented assortment Pacsun is known for. Over the years, he’s developed a clear point of view not just on merchandising, but also on what earns a spot in his own closet and home.

Here’s what’s in his cart.

Sneakerhead

A self-described “sneaker guy,” Cox said he once obsessed over every new drop, especially from Nike and its Jordan brand. When it comes to clothing, he’s far more likely to buy on instinct than spend hours researching. These days, he says, he’s “mellowed out” about snapping up new releases, and his taste has broadened. His current favorites include Adidas and Vans, though he still has a soft spot for a classic Air Jordan. A recent splurge included a pair of Dior patent-leather loafers, which he wore with a tux to the Grammys.

His shoe collection has outgrown a standard closet. During a recent home remodel, he made a special request. “We had to build the closet so that I could house all my shoes,” he said. Overall, he estimates his shoe collection sits somewhere “between 80 and 100” pairs.

Vinyl records

Cox is equally enthusiastic about records. He lights up when talking about music, in general, but he appreciates that vinyl has surged in popularity among young people. “That makes me cool again,” he joked.

One of his favorite pastimes is browsing a Long Beach record shop called Fingerprints, and picking up jazz albums from John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk. His collection also spans hip-hop and R&B classics, too.

Asked to name a few favorite albums, he couldn’t stop at one. But the first records to come to mind include Jay-Z’s “The Black Album,” Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and Kenrick Lamar’s “Section.80.”

In the kitchen

Beyond sneakers and vinyl, Cox also spends time in the kitchen. One of his most dog-eared cookbooks is Molly Baz’s “Cook This Book.”

“I love food,” he said. When friends ask for advice, he’s quick to offer it, whether that’s sharing a recipe or “try[ing] to give them tips on how to smoke their chicken.” He regularly smokes chicken and brisket, especially when hosting. “I like to barbecue when people come to visit us and we host dinner parties,” he said.

When it comes to kitchen gear and big-ticket home purchases, Cox is a more methodical shopper. In his family, he’s known as the one who has already compared models, read reviews and narrowed down the options. Whether it’s an appliance or something tied to a larger home project, he tends to do “extensive research on every little thing.”

Grooming aisle regular

Cox’s guilty pleasure lives in his bathroom cabinet.

“I buy a lot of grooming products. I can’t help it. I like trying new ones,” he said. His go-to brand? “I love Aesop products. I know exactly what I want,” he said. His other favorites include Le Labo and Salt & Stone.

His wife teases him about the elaborate routine. “She’s like, ‘You’ve got more in your regimen than I do,’” he said.