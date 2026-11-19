The release of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be an unofficial global holiday for gamers.

According to BambooHR, 18% of U.S. salaried employees plan to take time off work for the launch. That figure jumps to 32% of Gen Z and 27% of millennial workers skipping work to play the game.

Naturally, retailers have identified a promotional window to target these at-home consumers. With millions of Grand Theft Auto fans clearing their calendars to lock in in front of their console, a number of different restaurants and retailers have rushed to roll out launch-day bundles and discount specials to accompany controllers everywhere. As of launch day, the game has already generated more than $1.5 billion in pre-sales. And retailers and brands are ready to capitalize on the blockbuster buzz.

Popeyes launched a limited-time Spice City sandwich — in reference to the fictional “Vice City” setting in Grand Theft Auto — in select U.S. locations from November 19-22. Not to be outdone, chicken restaurant chain El Pollo Loco is promoting a “stay in” deal this week, in celebration of the GTA VI launch. The chain is offering free delivery on the November 19 launch day and 25% off all weekend for Loco Rewards members.

A Gopuff representative confirmed that the delivery service is forecasting an uptick in customer demand around this week’s highly anticipated launch. A recent Gopuff customer survey found that gaming and other digital hobbies are among the most popular pastimes across Gopuff’s customer base. In celebration of the GTA VI launch, the company created a gaming-themed storefront stocked with gaming essentials, from energy drinks to late-night snacks to gaming equipment.

Mike Murphy O’Reilly, CRO at Dexerto, a digital media platform that covers video games, said that major game releases do often drive associated spending from fans to complement that moment.

For retail, O’Reilly expects a surge in gaming hardware and tech gear like headsets, controllers and consoles to be the primary winner. But CPG categories like food and beverage could also benefit, O’Reilly added, with many players stocking up for their long gaming sessions.

“Smart brands are using communities and offering genuine value-add for players using their products or services,” O’Reilly said. That could be an internet service providing boosted speeds on launch day or brands offering discounts and “Game Day” offers, he added.

One area that category retailers aren’t holding back on is recreational cannabis, long known to be enjoyed by many gamers.

As a longtime GTA fan, Jeremy Rivera, founder of New York City-based cannabis dispensary Terp Bros, was inspired to run a launch promo campaign this week.

“I’ve been playing Grand Theft Auto since the original PlayStation,” Rivera said. “And at 40, I can honestly say it’s hard to find someone in my generation who hasn’t spent time in that world.”

Rivera said that while GTA releases have always made noise, the 13-year wait since the last iteration has built the hype up to a new level. “The anticipation around GTA 6 felt like something we had to be part of,” he said. The dispensary partnered with Terp Bros’ cannabis marketing firm, Bud Authority, to bring that excitement to Terp Bros.

“When we teased our first social media visuals, the response told us our customers felt the same connection,” Rivera said. To build a campaign off that buzz, Terp Bros is hosting four game giveaways, one each week starting at launch, alongside product promotions for customers to stock up. Since November 9, the dispensary’s homepage has carried a “Stock up before GTA VI drops” banner with a live countdown to release day.

Mark Wallace, co-founder of Bud Authority, said dispensaries have long built promotions around cannabis-themed holidays like 4/20 and Green Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

But with those types of annual holidays, people generally know when the sales are coming and what to expect from retailers. “The GTA VI launch is different on almost every count,” Wallace said. “It only happens once, and the hype of this is reaching cultural phenomenon levels.” He noted that the release date moved twice before settling on November 19.

O’Reilly said the decision to participate in the GTA VI launch moment will come down to each brand’s guardrails, considering the game’s mature nature. “Trying to police or avoid this entirely means brands miss out on where players are engaging by simultaneously trying to join in on the conversation, whilst distancing themselves from the very content that their target audience is enjoying,” O’Reilly said.

Rivera said he hopes this week’s excitement and potential traffic help bring in existing and new customers. “Some of our customers have been waiting for this game for years, just like I have,” Rivera said. “So there is a real connection behind the campaign.”