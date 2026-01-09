Starbucks is kicking off 2026 with more brand partnerships

Starbucks unveiled its 2026 winter menu this week, complete with drinks inspired by various trends in CPG like an iced Dubai chocolate mocha. But it also announced that it would be carrying products from two new vendor brands — Khloé Kardashian’s Khloud popcorn and Ellenos Greek yogurt — to tap into the high-protein craze.

It’s just one example of how Starbucks is partnering more with other brands as the company seeks a turnaround. On the food side, Starbucks is striking more deals with better-for-you brands to fill gaps in its offerings and meet increased demand for healthier options and trending items like high-protein concoctions. It’s also turning to entertainment partnerships to bring more people in stores; just before New Year’s, Starbucks unveiled a new drink to celebrate the second season of creator MrBeast’s Amazon competition show, which the coffee chain is also sponsoring.

At the same time, the company is aiming to reclaim its spot as a lifestyle leader through fashion and beauty collaborations. For example, last September, Starbucks partnered with designer Zac Posen during New York Fashion Week. Starbucks has also been making headway on the merch front. In 2025, the company rolled out several fashion and lifestyle collaborations, including limited-edition collections with apparel brands Farm Rio and Roller Rabbit. And, last fall, Starbucks unveiled a merchandise collection with Hello Kitty. The strategy — offering a continuous series of product collaborations and brand partnerships that offer customers newness — is part of the company’s “Back to Starbucks” plan under CEO Brian Niccol.

For her part, Kardashian is promoting the new partnership between Starbucks and Khloud by showcasing her protein-forward secret menu order. It includes the Khloud sweet and salty kettle corn, now available at Starbucks stores, combined with an iced vanilla protein latte for a total of 47 grams of protein.

“Cultural relevance is more important than ever,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement. “As we continue our journey to get Back to Starbucks and ignite the soul of the brand, we’re leaning into cultural moments and partnerships that truly excite our customers. These span across the spectrum of culture—from sports and music to fashion and beauty—reflecting the diverse passions of the communities we serve.”

The throughline between many of these partnerships is that Starbucks is attempting to recreate the welcoming environment its shops have historically been known for. Part of that includes tapping into pop culture moments. In October, the coffee chain helped fans celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album through listening parties and a drinks giveaway. Starbucks is also a sponsor of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Team USA Games and Team USA. And to strike more of these partnerships, the company recently hired Neiv Toledano, a former E.l.f. Cosmetics executive, as its new senior marketing manager of fashion and beauty, as previously reported by Modern Retail.

Now, industry analysts are waiting to see how these integrated co-branded experiences will drive loyalty and repeat purchases at Starbucks. Comparable store sales in North America were flat during the most recent fiscal quarter.

Kassandra Socha, a senior director analyst at Gartner, said that Starbucks “has been clear that their road to win back customers is to reinvigorate their locations as destinations to visit, not just drive by.”

The expanded in-store partnerships, such as limited-edition merch from Hello Kitty and Farm Rio, along with protein popcorn from Khloud, aligns with that goal. Additionally, Starbucks can leverage its popular rewards program and app to promote partner brands and increase overall customer spending at its stores.

For brands collaborating with Starbucks, part of the appeal is the ability to reach a wider audience. Last year, DTC brand Roller Rabbit, known for its printed pajama sets, unveiled a holiday collection for Starbucks featuring cups and mugs adorned with Roller Rabbit’s most popular patterns. These products were exclusive to Starbucks stores, prompting fans to track them down locally before they sold out.

“While Starbucks is not new to partnerships, their focus on bringing exclusive products from buzzworthy brands to the shelf will be a foot traffic driver,” Socha said. “It’s clear [Starbucks is] listening to customer zeitgeist as they reform their product and marketing.”