How brands like Winx are navigating influencer partnerships ahead of the 2024 election

When a bevy of influencers descended on this year’s Democratic National Convention, a few select brands were along for the ride.

That included Winx Health, a sexual and vaginal health company, which teamed up with abortion rights activist Deja Foxx to promote its emergency contraception in a post talking about how reproductive rights were on the ballot this election cycle. Winx also contributed products to the Hotties for Harris activation held that week.

That week, engagement on Winx social media pages rose from less than half a percent to 17.7%, while impressions in the past 30 days were up 322%. According to co-founder Jamie Norwood, it was among the biggest community bumps the brand has seen to date.

“That was a really big success for our brand,” Norwood said. “We got a lot of media outreach from that, and our follower community grew from that activation.”

Influencers are poised to play a powerful role in the 2024 election season, whether it’s amplifying a cause, sharing support for a candidate or galvanizing people to vote. For brands, partnering with those influencers can be an opportunity to win eyeballs and stay current.

But speaking out about social or political issues comes with a risk that not all brands might be willing to take.

It’s not uncommon for brands to end deals or distance themselves from celebrities or influencers who express political opinions that lead to pushback on social media. In 2021, Sephora dropped YouTuber Amanda Ensing from sponsorship after seemingly aligning with the Capitol rioters on January 6.

More recently, more creators have started speaking out about the Israel-Palestine conflict. NBC News interviewed some influencers who said that they lost followers after publishing posts calling out antisemitism on social media. Comedian Abby Govindan also told NBC News that she lost partnerships with brands after sharing pro-Palestinian views — but that hasn’t stopped her from posting or amplifying related causes.

However, some data suggests that working with influencers who are willing to speak their mind on political issues could bode better for brands than staying neutral. A survey published in late August from Collective Voice, a creator marketing platform owned by Rakuten, found that 76% of shoppers are open to seeing political content from influencers, and 45% of shoppers are more likely to support influencers who align with their values. And one-third are more likely to purchase products from them.

Clair Sidman, vice president of marketing at Collective Voice, said brands, in turn, may want to align their strategies with the election cycle.

“Creators have always been thought leaders,” she said. “It’s always been a two-way conversation with their communities. And as politics takes center stage, it’s no surprise that creators should be going in and having a conversation.”

Still, some may be wary of influencer marketing during a heightened political climate because they don’t want to risk being associated with an influencer potentially causing controversy. Around 11% of influencers say they think they’re getting fewer partnerships because of the pending election. Still, about 43% say they’re unsure if they’ve seen an effect on their partnership deals.

“The election shouldn’t be a taboo topic,” Sidman said. “It’s the biggest cultural moment for the rest of the year.”

The way a brand shows up can vary. Winx, for instance, no longer invests in paid influencer marketing because it wasn’t a profitable acquisition tool. Instead, Norwood said the company has found success with gifting and seeding via influencer partnerships that highlight its products for campaigns and activations around reproductive justice. Many of those are from inbound requests from sex education professionals or reproductive justice advocates, Norwood said.

“The more we speak up about these things, we might lose followers that don’t agree with us, but we’re going to gain ones that are more aligned and feel closer and more connected to the brand,” Norwood said.

But for brands, there’s always the risk of a poor fit. Many are cautious of partnering with someone who is overtly political. Tim Glomb, vp of digital, content and AI for performance marketing firm Wunderkind, said many brands are already having impromptu conversions around how to handle the political views of influencers. He knows of at least one brand that dropped two influencers this campaign season already because “they got political.”

Such concerns could be avoided on the front end, though, if the brand and the influencer are truly in sync with each others’ values and missions. Glomb said some brands, for example, would love to partner with a widely-followed celebrity like Joe Rogan, while others would rather not be anywhere near his programming. “It comes down to human compatibility and critical thinking,” he said. “Are you serious about [the relationship], or do you just want to move product?”

But politicians are also embracing the creator economy this cycle. The Democratic Party, in particular, is using influencers in a bid to ingratiate itself with younger voters. More than 200 influencers had special passes to attend the Democratic National Convention and be a part of the festivities; The New York Times reported that three influencers interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Weeks prior, the White House hosted the first-ever Creator Economy Conference, where President Joe Biden underscored the importance of the sector to attendees during a brief address in the Oval Office. His office valued the creator sector is valued at $250 billion, and Biden made jokes about getting into influencing after he retires. But he also pointed out the power of their platforms.

“I tell you what, I have a bunch of grandchildren, and, with all due respect, they don’t read the same newspapers or watch the same television I do,” he told the crowd. “They listen to all of you.”