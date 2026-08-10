Foot Locker invests in more long-form content as it continues its turnaround

Foot Locker is dialing up its long-form digital content as part of its new brand platform, “It Always Will Be Foot Locker.”

On Aug. 7, Foot Locker debuted a new film, narrated by Method Man, to stress its standing in sneaker and basketball culture over the last 52 years. The two-minute video chronicles major moments in sneaker and pop culture history — such as the debut of the red-and-black Air Jordan 1 — and sprinkles in archival footage and commercials. The campaign will extend into other channels, including broadcast, social media, digital, out-of-home and in-store.

Long-form content is something Foot Locker is “looking to do more of,” said Brett O’Brien, the company’s chief marketing officer. “We haven’t done a lot recently,” he told Modern Retail. However, by rolling out a longer spot at the start of its new campaign, Foot Locker can “talk directly to our consumers that are such sneaker enthusiasts,” O’Brien said.

“That’s why we launched this long-form,” he said. “[We wanted to] celebrate the history of Foot Locker within sneaker culture, but speak directly to … fans who are in that sneaker game and would automatically get it and register it and say, ‘Oh, that’s awesome.’ Then, we’ll start to transition into some shorter [content] and gain more eyeballs.”

Foot Locker, which is going through a turnaround, isn’t going for an awareness play with its new campaign. “[This campaign] was more of, ‘Let’s just remind people what we stand for and why we truly are differentiated. Let’s drive emotion back to Foot Locker and your shoe experience,'” O’Brien said.

Foot Locker plans to roll out more long-form content at the beginning of next year. But it’s investing in other types of content, too, as it works to solidify its identity in the crowded footwear market.

For instance, earlier this year, it announced “Sole Stories,” a short-form documentary series created in partnership with Kevin Hart’s entertainment company Hartbeat. “Sole Stories” will contain 36 episodes and roll out throughout the fall across social media, digital channels, influencer content and stores. In May, Foot Locker debuted a campaign called “Hoops Lives Here,” starring NBA and WNBA players.

O’Brien, who joined Foot Locker from PepsiCo in October, has other marketing goals in mind as the company finishes up the rest of the year. He wants to stress Foot Locker’s role in sneaker culture and basketball through content and collaborations, as well as play up a sense of community through in-store programming and curated merchandise selections.

Under O’Brien, Foot Locker will also highlight its employees (whom it calls Stripers) more in social media and marketing. “They are the lifeblood of everything we do,” O’Brien said. “You’re going to see a lot more content coming out [about] what gets them excited [and] what they love about launches, releases, new colors and what’s happening in the stores around back to school, around holiday, you name it.”

Foot Locker’s new marketing platform debuts as the company works to kickstart sales, fine-tune its assortment, move product more quickly and revamp stores. Foot Locker, which was acquired by Dick’s Sporting Goods in 2025, recently marked its first positive comps since the end of 2024. The company also returned to profitability in the first quarter of 2026.

“We have a clear plan, and it’s working,” Edward Stack, executive chairman of Dick’s Sporting Goods, said of Foot Locker in a May earnings call. In May, the company raised its full-year guidance for comp-sales growth for Foot Locker to 1.5-3%, up from 1-3%. Dick’s Sporting Goods will announce its second-quarter results on Aug. 25.