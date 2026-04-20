David’s Bridal ramps up its creator strategy as part of its post-bankruptcy comeback

David’s Bridal, the largest bridal retailer in the U.S., is investing more heavily in creators as part of a broader push to modernize the business.

One of the retailer’s biggest new creator initiatives is its Style Squad ambassador program, which the company launched in January. The program brings together a mix of external creators and internal employees, known as “Dream Makers,” who produce shoppable content across their digital channels. Style Squad now has more than 250 ambassadors and has received about 500 applications, according to David’s Bridal executives who spoke to Modern Retail in late March during Shoptalk Spring in Las Vegas.

Executives said the initiative reflects a broader reset in how David’s Bridal approaches marketing, moving away from polished editorial shoots and toward creator-led content that fits how people actually post and watch content on TikTok and Instagram. The program seems to be paying off. Content from David’s Style Squad ambassadors is performing strongly, with posts typically seeing engagement rates in the high single digits to mid-teens range.

“What we were hoping to be true is true,” Lisa Horton, chief communications and creative officer at David’s Bridal, told Modern Retail in an interview. “When you are leaning into these nano influencers, they are really focused on creating authentic content to them and their community.”

For David’s Bridal — which has about 150 stores and 5,000 employees — the creator push is part of its broader effort to modernize its 75-year-old business and expand beyond wedding dresses. Under its “Aisle to Algorithm” strategy, which David’s Bridal unveiled a year ago, the company is leaning into creator-led content and digital tools as it looks to play a bigger role across the $85 billion wedding market.

David’s Style Squad is already having an impact on how the company allocates its marketing spend. Horton said the company has shifted at least a third of its marketing budget away from traditional editorial shoots and into social-first content, including influencer partnerships and user-generated content. The decision was driven by performance. While traditional campaigns produced high-quality imagery, Horton said they didn’t resonate as strongly on social platforms.

“People aren’t looking for overly produced editorial,” she said. “They’re looking for that ‘I’m in the room with you’ type of content.”

That performance is measured closely. The company reviews revenue and creative output daily, with each channel assigned specific targets. If a piece of content fails to meet benchmarks within roughly a week, it is removed.

“Social-first creative consistently outperforms every other type of creative,” said Elina Vilk, president and chief business officer at David’s Bridal.

Rather than relying on one-off influencer campaigns, David’s Bridal is trying to build a continuous pipeline of content. Horton described the ambassador program as creating a “content team on demand,” allowing the company to quickly respond to trends or gaps. For example, when the company realized it needed more prom-related content, it tapped its network of in-store employees to quickly produce videos using dresses already available in stores.

“We were able to turn around a ton of content [and] move really fast,” Horton said. That speed helps the company keep up with how quickly trends move on social media, where trends can shift daily, Horton added. It also reduces production costs since employees can film content in-store without the need for elaborate setups or product seeding.

The company is also expanding how that content is used. In the coming weeks, David’s Bridal plans to feature ambassador-created images directly on product detail pages, alongside traditional product photography. The goal is to boost conversion by showing dresses on real people.

“When guests are able to see what the dresses look like on other people, whether that’s through reviews, or whatever the case is, it’s a great conversion tactic,” Horton said. “It’s really important for us to get that front and center.”

As David’s Bridal builds out its creator strategy, the company is adding more content around bridesmaids, wedding guests and also prom, especially on TikTok. That includes working with creators to show how it can outfit entire wedding parties, not just the bride, and other events around the wedding. Last year, David’s Bridal introduced a partnership with the tuxedo rental platform Generation Tux to capture more menswear sales.

David’s Bridal is stepping up its creator efforts as part of a broader turnaround. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for a second time in 2023, after pandemic disruptions weighed on its business. Last year, David’s Bridal tapped CEO Kelly Cook to stabilize and modernize the business, and since then, the company has expanded into areas like wedding planning tools, retail media and services such as a travel concierge.

A key differentiator of David’s Style Squad is that employees and external creators are treated similarly, including having access to the same commission structure. Both groups can earn up to 20% commission on sales they drive. Horton said David’s Bridal is leaning more into affiliate-style deals that let creators earn commission, rather than paying flat fees. Horton said creators who can earn commission tend to take more ownership over their content.

“There are going to be creators out there who would prefer to maybe just take the check and call it a day,” she said. “But there’s another subset of creators who want to put their destiny in their hands.”

The company is increasingly integrating the ambassador program into its broader influencer strategy. Horton said roughly three-quarters of influencer partnerships now incorporate the program in some way. David’s Bridal is focused heavily on nano- and micro-creators, who tend to have smaller follower counts — less than 10,000, typically — but more engaged audiences. Horton said these creators often produce more authentic content and maintain closer relationships with their followers.

“A lot of times, their community is usually people that they’re still really close with, not people that are passively watching their content,” she said.

At the same time, the company still works with larger influencers for broader awareness campaigns. Vilk said. Creator marketing now spans David’s entire marketing funnel.

“Influencers are not for one thing,” Vilk said. “It depends on where it is in the strategy.”