Coterie’s Lindsey Kling on the brand’s quest to reach new audiences after being acquired by Mammoth Brands

For premium diaper brand Coterie, 2025 was a mammoth year.

Last year, Coterie was acquired by Mammoth Brands, the parent company of razor brand Harry’s and deodorant upstart Lume.

“Mammoth Brands has a proven track record of scaling online-led brands into omnichannel leaders. We see the tremendous impact Coterie has had on parents’ lives and believe the opportunity ahead of them is massive,” Andy Katz-Mayfield, co-founder and co-CEO of Mammoth Brands, said in a press release in October announcing the deal. At the time, Coterie had surpassed $200 million in net revenue in the prior 12 months.

For Lindsey Kling, svp of brand marketing and partnerships at Coterie, the biggest change following the Mammoth acquisition is that she has more resources to reach new customer segments. “We really prioritize showing up in unexpected ways that feel authentic, appeal to parents beyond baby care and build community,” she said.

Kling is one of the upcoming speakers at Modern Retail’s Marketing Summit, taking place April 20-22 in Huntington Beach, California. At the event, Kling will discuss how to build a brand that resonates in a world where shoppers take longer to buy and demand more from every dollar. She’ll share how Coterie moved beyond transactional marketing to create a “parent-first” community, leveraging zero-party data and authentic storytelling to cut through the noise.

Modern Retail caught up with Kling ahead of the event to discuss Coterie’s “parent-centric” approach to the diaper category, the brand’s first big out-of-home stunt last year and more.

What marketing goals and initiatives are you focused on for 2026?

“We’re always seeking new and creative ways to reach our audiences, whether that’s by expanding our retail presence through innovative partnerships or deepening existing relationships to evolve our marketing strategies. We aim to differentiate ourselves in memorable and creative ways that set us apart in the baby care space. Following our acquisition by Mammoth Brands, we now have greater resources to reach new customer segments and strengthen relationships with existing parents through both DTC and brick-and-mortar channels.”

How would you describe your brand’s approach to marketing?

“Our approach is rooted in parent-centric messaging, acknowledging both the highs and lows of parenthood through honest storytelling. We’ve noticed that the baby care space has historically focused solely on the baby. We position ourselves as a brand that supports the whole family, making parents’ lives easier with products designed for better sleep, clean materials, and peace of mind. Every touchpoint needs to deliver on that promise, and while we do use traditional channels, it’s our influencer and ambassador relationships, IRL events, unexpected collaborations, best-in-class digital experience and strategic retail relationships that power our 40% word-of-mouth flywheel. We really prioritize showing up in unexpected ways that feel authentic, appeal to parents beyond baby care and build community.”

Do you have a favorite marketing campaign or initiative you’ve worked on at your company?

“I really enjoyed our ‘April Showers’ campaign last year. It was our first out-of-home, in-real-life activation stunt that spotlighted our hero product, The Diaper. It was also the first baby brand campaign to take place at Domino Park in Brooklyn. We created Coterie 6 News — our own weather channel — with social-first video content featuring adorable toddler weather reporters in a playful, VHS-style aesthetic. We also had a street team distributing branded umbrellas to parents and toddlers, and strategically placed wild postings throughout the neighborhood. We built anticipation with teaser content, then rolled out the full hero video featuring our key message: ‘Coterie keeps you dry.’ It was a fun, weather-based stunt that effectively communicated our core value proposition — that our diapers actually perform, while creating a memorable, attention-grabbing moment that differentiated us in the baby-care space.”

What do you feel like is the biggest challenge marketers face today?

“I think the biggest challenge marketers face today is maintaining a genuine, trusted relationship with the consumer as you scale. When you’re smaller, it’s easier to stay close. You know your customer. You’re listening and responding in real time. There is a two-way dialogue that fosters trust and connection. As you grow to more channels, more retailers, more automation, more AI, you can risk drifting away from that connection. Scale can create distance if you’re not intentional about where and how you show up. There’s also a tension between authenticity and innovation. Innovation keeps you relevant and attracts new audiences, but if you move too fast or chase trends, you can alienate the community that built you. On the other hand, if you stay too comfortable, you become stagnant. It’s a balance of evolving, while maintaining a connection with your core. For me, great marketing is about deepening trust as you grow. The brands that win are the ones that expand their reach while still making each customer feel seen.”

Is there a recent campaign you saw from another brand that made you instantly think, “I wish I had done that?”

“Gap is crushing it right now. Their Better in Denim campaign with Katseye is a stunning example of a legacy brand holding onto its roots while connecting with new customers and authentically partnering with celebrities. People didn’t just see the spot, they also engaged with and reacted to it, creating their own content and significantly expanding their reach and impact.”

Say you are at a cocktail party with a bunch of other marketers — what are the first things you want to ask them about?

“I’m interested to hear how they’re approaching retail partnerships beyond just distribution, and whether they’re finding creative ways to maintain that direct relationship with customers as they expand into new categories. I’m interested in learning how marketers are leveraging AI in operations, particularly which approaches are working and which aren’t.

I’d also love to hear what’s actually working for them in terms of community building, whether that’s through IRL activations or finding new ways through the digital landscape. Lastly, I’m wondering what they’re most excited or nervous about heading into 2026. Those real, candid conversations about what’s keeping people up at night or what’s genuinely moving the needle are always the most valuable.

With AI, there is hunger for connection, real people in campaigns, things that are done by humans. That’s especially true in the parent community. So, how are you thinking about this in your future messaging, campaigns, etc.?”