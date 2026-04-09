What Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s annual letter to shareholders didn’t say

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy used this year’s annual shareholder letter to make a forceful case for the company’s expensive artificial intelligence investments. But one major part of Amazon’s business was largely absent: the millions of sellers who power its marketplace.

The letter, published Thursday, focuses heavily on AI, infrastructure and fulfillment. But it contains little to no discussion of Amazon’s marketplace or the independent merchants that account for the majority of products sold on its platform. The move appears unprecedented, said Juozas Kaziukėnas, an independent analyst who closely monitors Amazon’s marketplace.

To Kaziukėnas, the omission is “striking” because Amazon has historically used the annual letter to reinforce how central third-party sellers are to its retail strategy and overall business. The 2025 letter, by contrast, “doesn’t mention sellers, it doesn’t mention brands, it doesn’t mention the marketplace. It doesn’t discuss [it] in any capacity,” Kaziukėnas said.

Amazon shocked Wall Street in February when it announced plans to spend $200 billion on capital expenditures this year, much of it dedicated to building out AI infrastructure. The announcement triggered a stock selloff that wiped out more than $450 billion in market value. Amazon has spent recent earnings calls and interviews defending its spending spree, so it was not surprising that Jassy used the shareholder letter to again try to convince Wall Street that the company’s AI investments will pay off.

“We’re not investing approximately $200 billion in capex in 2026 on a hunch,” Jassy wrote. “AI is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where the current growth is unprecedented and the future growth even bigger.”

Amazon said for the first time that AI revenue in its cloud computing division has reached a $15 billion annual run rate.

“It’s a sign of the times,” Kaziukėnas said. The letter “really only focuses on AI.”

This year’s letter spans just over 5,000 words, most of it focused on artificial intelligence and how the technology is a defining opportunity for Amazon’s future. It also highlights fulfillment expansion, logistics improvements and the company’s evolving grocery business. But beyond those areas, the company’s core online retail marketplace receives no direct attention.

An analysis of shareholder letters going back to 2016, conducted by Modern Retail, revealed that Thursday’s letter was the first to include no mention of the word “seller.” In past years, Amazon’s letters often included statistics about seller growth, the share of goods sold by third-party merchants and examples of how small businesses were succeeding on the platform. Historically, the company has pointed out that independent sellers account for more than 60% of items sold on Amazon. The 2017 shareholder letter, in particular, includes a dedicated “Marketplace” section alongside other business areas such as AWS, Prime and Alexa.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tended to give sellers more attention in his shareholder letters than Jassy has. Earlier letters regularly highlighted the growth of Amazon’s third-party marketplace and the role small businesses played in expanding the company’s selection. Since taking over as CEO in 2021, Jassy has focused more heavily on businesses like cloud computing, advertising and artificial intelligence, underscoring how Amazon has grown and diversified since its early beginnings as an online bookseller.

Still, the lack of seller discussion comes at a time when some merchants say their relationship with Amazon is becoming more strained. Recent policy changes — including new fees, changes to advertising payments and shifts in how quickly sellers receive their money — are creating financial pressure for some businesses, Modern Retail reported. At the same time, rising fulfillment costs and a new fuel and logistics surcharge are forcing some sellers to raise prices, delay product launches or rethink how much they rely on Amazon.