‘We feel a sense of relief’: Brands react to Google’s decision to keep third-party cookies

After years of preparation for the death of third-party cookies, Google has decided to keep them in its Chrome browser after all.

In a blog post published yesterday, authored by Google’s vice president of Privacy Sandbox, Anthony Chavez, the company outlined “a new path for Privacy Sandbox on the web.” Rather than depreciating third-party cookies entirely, Chrome users will be allowed to customize their web browsing experience and adjust at any time — with the option to use cookies. The decision was allegedly made based on feedback Google received from advertisers and regulators on alternative ways to protect users’ privacy without killing third-party cookies.

“Instead of deprecating third-party cookies, we would introduce a new experience in Chrome that lets people make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing, and they’d be able to adjust that choice at any time,” Chavez wrote. “We’re discussing this new path with regulators and will engage with the industry as we roll this out.” Google didn’t specify the timeline of when these new tools will be implemented.

The latest announcement came as a relief to e-commerce brands and marketers who had been navigating amid uncertainty for years. After first announcing it plans in January 2020, Google has pushed back multiple deadlines in its quest to get rid of the third-party cookie. While the push to eliminate the cookies was done in the hopes of creating a more private web experience, eliminating these tools would have made it harder for brands to track people’s behavior across the web and, in turn, serve them more targeted advertising. To prepare for the depreciation of the third-party cookie, brands have been focused on gathering more first-party customer data, something they say they will continue to prioritize even with cookies being here to stay.

Sam Coxe, founder of electric flosser startup Flaus, said the DTC startup wasn’t surprised by the decision to keep third-party cookies given Google’s track record of reversing policies like these. “We feel a sense of relief with this update,” Coxe said. “Our primary concern was losing the ability to track and retarget users who visit our site but don’t complete a purchase.”

Most brands have been preparing for the demise of the third-party cookie by collecting more first-party customer data through vehicles like quizzes, loyalty programs and asking people to provide their phone number or email in exchange for a discount. That way, brands could use the data they have on hand — rather than cookies — to inform what ads they serve to which customers. Vendors such as attribution systems and marketing platforms have also had to adjust.

Still, according to executives at several e-commerce brands, their effort to reduce reliance on Chrome cookies was not wasted. The original multi-year deadline pushed brands to cultivate more direct relationships with customers by capturing first-party data and testing other conversion API solutions.

Felipe Araujo, chief digital officer at DTC sneaker brand Cariuma, said the company has been working on solutions for the past two years and will continue to do so even with Google’s decision to scrap the cookie’s death. “We have moved most of our main marketing channels to pass information to a conversion API versus through the on-site pixel,” Araujo said. Additionally, Cariuma has been building out its first-party data pool and testing different attribution models that are not dependent on pixel data.

“Even if there was a reversal, we already have been pushed in this direction due to Apple’s iOS changes,” he said. “Strategies like migrating from pixel tracking to conversion API will improve marketing efficiencies, so it makes sense to do it regardless,” he said.

Nicole Fisch, senior vice president of marketing at baby brand Lalo, said Google’s decision to maintain third-party cookies is “a significant win” for the ad industry and offers a reprieve from the uncertainty surrounding cookie deprecation. Fisch said that while user privacy is important, this update provides “a more stable landscape” for brands like Lalo to effectively reach and engage their target audiences.

That’s not to say that Lalo is pulling back on building its first-party customer data. “For example, we recently launched a loyalty program, The Lalo Clubhouse, that offers exclusive perks and incentives to members,” Fisch said. Lalo has also been more focused on creating more meaningful one-on-one customer engagements, such as through events, webinars, influencer partnerships and other brand marketing efforts.

“While these interactions may not offer the same scale as traditional digital advertising, we believe they are the key to building long-term brand loyalty and customer relationships,” Fisch said. For example, this week, the company is hosting a seminar on how parents can prevent picky eaters, which she said currently has over 1,000 RSVPs.

Meredith English, CEO of the custom home decor startup Fracture, said, “Google’s announcement gives brands some breathing room.” However, she added the industry still needs to be prepared for a landscape that will inevitably continue to shift toward more privacy options. This includes investing in first-party data solutions, which English said “is costly but a muscle that brands need to build over time.” Furthermore, English said there is an opportunity for brands to continue exploring new cookie-less tracking methodologies and tools that have been developed — albeit on a more relaxed timeline.

Justin Hai, founder of supplements brand Rebalance Health, also iterated the company’s plans to keep building out direct engagement tools with customers. Rebalance currently collects information from its customer base, subscribers and site visitors when they interact with the site or with marketing assets, or when they make a purchase. “Google’s decision to maintain third-party cookies won’t significantly impact our day-to-day operations as we are already positioned to thrive in a first-party data-centric environment with superior privacy-compliant strategies,” Hai said.

“You have to continue to focus on high-level brand strategy and health,” English said. “Attribution always has some lack of precision and is part art, part science.”