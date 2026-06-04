Walmart is getting into restaurant delivery, beginning with Subway

Walmart could soon start eating DoorDash and Uber Eats’ lunch as it begins to experiment in the restaurant delivery space.

On Thursday, Walmart announced it would begin delivering Subway items as part of Express Delivery this month, either on its own or alongside other products such as groceries. Customers will pay a flat Walmart Express Delivery fee as they do for other items. There are roughly 1,400 Subway locations inside Walmart stores, making it the company’s largest in-store restaurant tenant.

Walmart’s ambitions in restaurant deliveries are far larger than Subway, however. The company has built the groundwork for a restaurant ordering experience within the Walmart app and website, allowing customers to customize food items and sharing the checkout screen with other items.

The company is looking to eventually expand to other restaurants within Walmart stores, Tracy Poulliot, evp of e-commerce and marketing for Walmart U.S., told reporters Thursday. Greg Cathey, svp of digital fulfillment transformation for Walmart, said this could eventually extend to restaurants outside of Walmart stores.

“Almost all quick-service restaurant brands are located within five miles of Walmart; we think it’s a natural revolution over time to think through thoughtfully how we expand this service,” Cathey said. “Our first priority right now is we need to really focus on our in-store tenants and providing this service for them.”

This pitch on Walmart’s close proximity to other businesses is similar to the one the company made in April when it announced it started providing facilities services such as HVAC, electrical, plumbing and roofing to other retailers and restaurants.

Behind the scenes, the platform uses AI to think through restaurant prep time, order picking, delivery routing and driver timing, Cathey said.

Express Deliveries arrive in one hour or less, and 26% of Express Deliveries arrive in 30 minutes or less, according to the company. The Subway meals will be consistent with in-restaurant menus, Walmart said.

“We have a wide assortment of ready-made meals already within the four walls of our store, and we know customers are responding really well to that, but we also know that they look for other options for convenience throughout the day — sometimes that’s a Subway, sometimes that’s a variety of restaurants that might exist,” Poulliout told reporters. “We are really going to focus on listening to the customers as we think about what options and what expansion opportunities exist in the future.”

The service is available now on the Walmart app and website at some stores in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas, and will expand to all Subway locations inside a Walmart by the end of the summer. The company has been piloting Subway delivery for about a month near Subway’s headquarters in Connecticut, as well as in the Dallas area.

“The integration of Subway delivery into the Walmart app and Walmart.com is a natural evolution of our 20-year relationship built on a shared commitment to value, freshness and everyday convenience,” said Damien Harmon, president of Subway North America, in a statement.

This is not unlike how Sam’s Club last year started offering pizzas from its in-store cafes as part of delivery orders, encouraging shoppers to order salads, bakery items or other products from Sam’s Club alongside their pizzas.

“The future of retail is about bringing more of customers’ everyday needs into a single, seamless experience,” Poulliot said in the release. “Bringing Subway delivery into the Walmart app is another way we’re using our proximity to customers and scale to make everyday decisions simpler and everyday life a little easier.”