Walmart extends Scintilla data platform to Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club merchants and brands will soon be able to use Walmart’s data analytics platform to better understand and predict member behavior.

Walmart plans to expand its first-party customer data platform, Scintilla, to Sam’s Club in the U.S. next year, the company said. This has been one of the top requests from the company’s suppliers, Walmart CFO John David Rainey said in a conference call with investors Thursday morning.

The platform will aim to help merchants and suppliers improve execution, assortment, product availability and the member experience through data. This continues the merging of Walmart’s technological capabilities into Sam’s Club, from supply chain to e-commerce and advertising.

“Everything starts with the member and understanding what they need, what they love and what they’re looking for next,” Myron Frazier, chief merchant of Sam’s Club, said in a statement.

“Scintilla will help our merchants and suppliers listen better and act faster,” Frazier added. “It gives us a clearer view of what matters to our members so we can bring them the right items, create more moments of discovery and keep making Sam’s Club a place they are excited to come back to.”

Walmart has been increasingly expanding the capabilities of Scintilla, previously called Walmart Luminate. The platform sits under the Walmart Data Ventures division Walmart launched in 2021 to capitalize on its consumer data. It allows suppliers and brands to look at information such as sales figures, inventory levels, data on shopping patterns and results from customer perception surveys.

The platform previously expanded in Mexico and Canada in 2024. Late last year, Scintilla added new AI features, including a conversational tool to help suppliers better understand its data, another tool offering summaries of customer survey results, and enhanced marketing and advertising strategy recommendations.

“We need to always start with a customer, not start with our sales and operational metrics,” Hardy told Modern Retail in October. “Being able to educate people at scale on customer metrics, customer behaviors, customer attitudes — that, I think, is where this will become really impactful.”

The company is also making more of this commerce-side data available to advertising agencies and tech partners. In April, Digiday reported Walmart Data Ventures was rolling out a new API through Scintilla that allows advertisers and their agencies to securely share Walmart first-party operational and retail data with their agency and tech partners.

“It’s an incredibly powerful tool for … [pinpointing] what our total marketing is doing to drive the total Walmart ecosystem — that’s a much more powerful story than just ad-attributed data,” Mike Feldman, svp of commerce with Omnicom’s commerce arm Flywheel, told Digiday. “The American consumer is Walmart, so now we can see the entire purchase behavior of those people across every touchpoint.”