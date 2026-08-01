The cyclospora outbreak is creating a PR headache for food businesses  

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Many Americans have spent the last few weeks contemplating whether to eat fresh produce, due to concerning headlines about the ongoing cyclospora outbreak. The parasite is creating a wave of confusion for shoppers, retailers and food service businesses.

The outbreak has food service chains like Sweetgreen and Taco Bell scrambling to assure customers their produce supply is safe. But the question remains: How much responsibility do companies actually have to communicate these health concerns? This week, the Modern Retail Podcast is diving into the new rules of retail safety, the PR challenges caused by food outbreaks and the difficulty of rebuilding consumer trust in the long run.

To discuss the cyclospora outbreak, senior reporter Gabi Barkho is joined by Helena Bottemiller Evich, the founder and editor-in-chief of Food Fix, a new online publication about food policy in Washington and beyond.

This episode gets into: