On’s big earnings, Summerween’s surge and why Sprouts is the new proving ground for CPG brands

This week on the Modern Retail Podcast, co-hosts Gabi Barkho and Melissa Daniels get into the news of how On running shoes led the pack of footwear earnings with a 32% year-over-year sales increase. Then, they discuss all things Summerween, as the trend of spooky decor in the summer starts to bleed into the actual Halloween sale season.