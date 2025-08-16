On’s big earnings, Summerween’s surge and why Sprouts is the new proving ground for CPG brands
This week on the Modern Retail Podcast, co-hosts Gabi Barkho and Melissa Daniels get into the news of how On running shoes led the pack of footwear earnings with a 32% year-over-year sales increase. Then, they discuss all things Summerween, as the trend of spooky decor in the summer starts to bleed into the actual Halloween sale season.
Then, for the featured segment, Barkho and Daniels get into why natural grocer Sprouts is becoming a go-to destination for CPG brands looking to make a wholesale splash. They’re joined by Nicole Portland, the CMO at beverage company Suja Life, who shares why Sprouts was the choice partner for the company’s re-launch of legacy soda brand Slice — and how it became the home of its exclusive, on-trend cherry cola flavor. They discuss:
- Why Slice, a relaunch that dovetails with a better-for-you soda boom, found a fit in Sprouts
- How Sprouts’s nationwide rollout model gives small brands a fast-track to scaling
- Why store programs like “New for You” and “Fresh Finds” drive discovery and repeat sales