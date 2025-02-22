Modern Retail Rundown: Nike teams up with Skims, Celsius acquires Alani Nu, & Crocs preps for tariffs

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

This week’s Modern Retail Rundown kicks off with big news from Nike and Skims. The two companies are creating a new women’s activewear brand called NikeSkims. Next, the staff delves into why energy drinks maker Celsius is acquiring competitor Alani Nu. And Crocs is the latest retailer to address how its 2025 outlook could be impacted by President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.