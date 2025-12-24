What brand and retail leaders wish they could change about the industry in 2026

Retail executives are spending this week putting the final touches on their 2025 to-do lists and sharpening their plans before 2026.

But, before everyone set up their out-of-office responders, Modern Retail polled a group of executives — ranging from leaders at retail giants like Target and Kroger to founders at promising upstarts like Winx Health and Cann — about what’s on their wish lists for 2026. We asked them one simple question: If you could wave a magic wand and change one thing about the retail industry in 2026, what would it be?

The answers ranged from a hope that different teams and organizations could do a better job of working together in the new year to wishes for specific industries like resale and women’s health. You can find all of the answers below, some of which have been slightly edited for clarity and length.

A desire for stakeholders to work together differently

“I would like retailers to pay more attention to brands that have found major success on TikTok Shop. Some retailers have started to pay attention to that. Retailers have always wanted brands with high [earned media value] — articles, press, things like that. But consumers are getting their information from TikTok now. I think we’ll see retailers lean more heavily into that, but so far, they haven’t really taken a close look at these brands that are successful on TikTok and maybe don’t have huge traditional brand awareness, but are absolutely running wild. I hope retailers will continue to look at the success of these metrics — like livestream performance — and what we’re capable of doing. There are statistics showing that people might make their first or second purchase on TikTok, but then they move to other retailers. TikTok is the halo effect. It’s the start.” — Kate Souied, director of marketing at Flutter Habbit

“From our vantage point at Mall of America, we see firsthand how powerful it is when retailers step outside conventional formats. I’d love to see more of that across the industry: more digital-native brands testing physical concepts, more experiential pop-ups, more immersive installations, and more collaborations between retailers, creators and entertainment brands. Physical space has never been more valuable, but only if it’s used creatively. The retailers who lean into bold experimentation will not only stand out, but they’ll also build lasting loyalty.” — Jill Renslow, chief business development and marketing officer at Mall of America

“Retailers are incredibly complex, and I’m seeing a lot of great traction bringing all of the players to the table in a way that really improves customer experiences and brand performance. And what I mean by that is merchandising, media, store operations and e-commerce teams. Bringing all of these functions together to make more unified and strategic decisions is something that I am excited to see continue into ‘26. Pulling together these functions to have coordinated and connected conversations with suppliers and advertisers is super beneficial, not just for us as Kroger, but also for the brands themselves. They often have to talk to a lot of different stakeholders inside of a retailer, and that will continue, but having a connected conversation really is impactful and powerful.” — Christine Foster, svp of commercial strategy and operations for Kroger Precision Marketing Powered by 84.51˚

“Across retail, AI will help us operate in a fundamentally more intelligent way in 2026. At Target, we’re embedding AI across the business to drive sharper planning, quicker response to trends and more personalized experiences for our guests. The faster we make that shift, the stronger our business becomes. My hope — and my priority — is to accelerate that transformation with urgency, so we’re not just adapting to change, we’re leading it.” — Prat Vemana, evp, chief information and product officer at Target

“If I could change one thing about the retail and e-commerce landscape, it would be true cross-platform attribution. As Teleties grows across social, e-commerce and an expanding in-store footprint, the customer journey is more nonlinear than ever. A unified view of what actually drives discovery and conversion — whether it starts with a creator, a viral moment or a retail display — would unlock smarter investment, stronger creative, and far more efficient growth. And I’d wave my magic wand to get rid of all the dupes!” — Alyssa Brown, vp of marketing at Teleties

“I’d love to see the industry embrace radical simplicity and slower launch calendars. There’s so much pressure to constantly drop something new, and it has created fatigue across wellness and media. I’d love to see a shift in retail where content is science-led, calm and genuinely helpful, and where brands feel encouraged to go deeper, not faster. This slower, more thoughtful pace would benefit everyone: retailers, brands and, most importantly, the people trying to make good decisions about their health.” — Cleo Davis-Urman, CEO and founder of Barrière

Industry-specific hopes

“My hope is that 2026 is the year women’s health gets the visibility, guidance and dignity it has always deserved. I’d love to see education-led displays, clear signage and human, in-aisle support similar to what we see in other categories. Beauty has Sephora-trained associates ready to help you understand every ingredient. Health deserves that same energy, especially as brands increasingly ‘consumerify’ their products and speak to shoppers in ways that truly resonate.” — Jamie Norwood, co-founder of Winx Health

“2026 will be a make-or-break year for the THC beverage industry. If we do not develop a system of sensible regulations in one year, our entire hemp industry, including CBD products and hemp drinks, will be extinct. So as a founder leading the charge in this space, ‘my wish’ for the year likely differs from most, but it’s a simple objective: to get a clear, alcohol style regulatory bill passed to protect the good actors in our space.” — Jake Bullock, co-founder and CEO of Cann

“If I could wave a magic wand and change one thing about retail in 2026, there would be a universal Luxury Identification Number system embraced by all brands and resellers – basically, a VIN system for every luxury item.” — Sarah Davis, founder and president of Fashionphile

“[My wish would be] for consumers to continue to gain appreciation for the significant value – and benefits to the world and to others – from participating in the circular economy.” — Glenn Kaufman, CEO of KEH Camera