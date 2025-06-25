The next frontier in the protein wars? A supplement that claims to help with absorption

The protein craze is showing no signs of slowing down, and a secondary wave of companion supplements is already on the way.

Supplement brand AmplifyeP24, which launched earlier this month, claims to have a breakthrough protein enzyme that helps double protein absorption. According to the company, Americans are prioritizing protein intake more than ever, but most aren’t aware that the body doesn’t absorb all the grams they aim to get in daily. Unlike typical protein powders or additives, AmplifyeP24 is an enzyme that works alongside the protein sources people are already eating, which include both animal- and plant-based protein. The brand’s launch marks a new frontier for better-for-you CPG, as its goal is to work alongside existing protein products and even cater to potential users like those on GLP-1 medications.

The company, formerly known as Digestiva, was initially founded by Dr. Justin Siegel, a faculty director of the Innovation Institute for Food and Health at UC Davis. The company raised an $18.4 million Series A round in 2024 to fund the launch. John G. Melo, former chief executive of biotech company Amyris, came on board as CEO. The company as a whole is known as Amplifye, and AmplifyeP24 is its consumer brand.

Courtney McHugh is the co-founder and chief commercial officer at AmplifyeP24. “At this point, everyone is fully aware of the benefits of protein,” McHugh told Modern Retail.

She explained that about four years ago, the company’s team of scientists “saw where protein consumption was going,” realizing that the quantities in demand would be unsustainable for farming and the environment. During the research phase, McHugh, whose background is in building consumer brands, was approached by Siegel’s team with the technology and the idea to bring the supplement to market in capsule form.

“The P24 enzyme helps make protein more bioaccessible for your body to digest,” McHugh said. “It makes [protein] more absorbable, and releases and upgrades the amino acid and peptide profile of that protein.”

“We hydrolyze the protein, which just means cutting it into smaller pieces,” she said. As an example, a piece of chicken made up of essential amino acids and peptides is broken into small pieces very early on in the user’s digestive system, which helps them absorb more of it. The capsules are meant to be taken once a day with the largest meal, which oftentimes contains the most protein.

McHugh added that, for most people, it’s difficult for their body to digest every gram of protein, especially as they get older. The company also claims that taking the supplement consistently improves gut health and muscle recovery, among other health benefits. As with any other supplement brand, AmplifyeP24 has a disclaimer on its website noting that these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

For the first year, AmplifyeP24 will be focused on the DTC sales channel. A 30-day supply costs $68 or $58 with a subscription. “But we’ll look to expand into different key retailers by late next year,” McHugh said. The brand plans to expand into strategic retailers early next year and is currently in conversations with gyms and fitness communities, which are ripe with people focused on protein and its absorption.

McHugh acknowledged the uphill battle the brand has in the supplement space, especially as many consumers are bombarded with ads and marketing language around high-protein products.

“We want to be a platform in which you can learn more and get the facts, like how much protein your body even needs,” she said.

McHugh noted that the product is launching at a period when high-protein CPG is having a moment.

“There is a lot of noise in the category,” she said. “That’s exactly why we didn’t enter the space with another [protein] product or a high protein bar.” McHugh added that AmplifyeP24 is also careful to not claim to be a food protein source. “Our position is about trying to help you make the most of the food you’re already eating,” she said.

This approach is a departure for wellness CPG brands. By offering a companion supplement, AmplifyeP24 isn’t competing with high-protein snacks and treats. Instead, McHugh said, it wants to help unlock the potential of protein-packed pretzels or cookies as dozens of grocery brands vie for the wallet share of health-conscious customers.

Caroline Grace, founder and CEO of Product & Prosper, said it is becoming increasingly challenging for better-for-you brands as they compete on macro nutrients, taste and value.

“The key consideration is whether your focus on a particular trend, like a specific sweetener, actually creates meaningful differentiation in your category,” Grace said. She explained that, as shoppers become more hyperaware of this, they’ll become pickier about going for actual innovation versus the novelty items.

Grace pointed to Khloe Kardashian’s new high-protein popcorn as an example. “High protein as a trend stands out in the popcorn category because there’s been minimal innovation around protein in that space,” she said. On the other hand, the bar category is chock-full of protein claims that make it too saturated for a new brand to break through. Grace said this type of supplement is still in its infancy, but she expects more products like P24 to pop up. “The intersection of health and wellness research and CPG products is where I think the market will go, especially if there is a recession,” she said. “Because that is where the people with money will be spending.”

All of this context is why AmplifyeP24’s initial target audience will be existing fitness and nutrition enthusiasts. McHugh said many of these early adopters already understand how different protein sources affect their body, depending on the type of gains they’re trying to make.

So far, there has been a lot more interest from men than the company originally anticipated. McHugh said the team set out thinking older women with muscle maintenance concerns would be the early focus. “We intentionally built a brand that welcomes all people at the table,” she said.

“It will eventually grow into a consumer who’s still on the fence on whether protein is important, and we’ll help get them there,” McHugh said.

That also includes the growing cohort of weight-loss medication users, McHugh said. “We are a great companion to GLP-1,” she said. Many GLP-1 users are learning about the importance of nutrients like protein to help maintain muscle mass and overall health.

McHugh noted that side effects like digestive issues can also be mitigated by AmplifyeP24. “Many are probably on a high protein diet, low carb [diet] and can only have a certain caloric intake a day,” she said. The goal is to help them get more out of their meals.

“Protein is not going anywhere,” McHugh said. “And we’re at the forefront of that and developing products to help people unlock its full nutritional value.”