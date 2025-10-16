Retail Debrief: Listen in for a rundown of the trends that will shape the 2025 holiday sales period

Modern Retail’s latest virtual Retail Debrief featured a roundtable discussion on holiday spending trends with executive editor Anna Hensel, senior reporter Melissa Daniels and reporter Julia Waldow. The recording of the event is available for Modern Retail+ members.

The conversation kicks off with an overview of consumer sentiment heading into the busiest shopping season of the year. Many surveys and studies are showing how financially stressed consumers are right now, and that means they’re holding out for the best deals. During Prime Day in July, for example, a Numerator survey indicated that over half of shoppers purchased something they had been waiting to buy until it went on sale.