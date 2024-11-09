Modern Retail Rundown: Trump’s proposed tariffs, more bankruptcies & The Children’s Place’s Shein debut

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, an overview of the potential importing tariffs the retail industry faces, as proposed by Trump’s incoming administration. Elsewhere, retail bankruptcies continue as companies like The Vitamin Shoppe and Blink Fitness seek bailouts to avoid going out of business. Finally, Shein has brought on another legacy American retailer, The Children’s Place, to sell on its marketplace.

