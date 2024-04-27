The Marketplace Boom   //   April 27, 2024  ■  1 min read

Modern Retail Rundown: TikTok’s impending U.S. ban, Saks goes into retail media & Amazon’s grocery ambitions

By Cale Guthrie Weissman

Subscribe: Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown: President Biden signed a bill that requires TikTok to either sell itself or face a U.S. ban. Next, the team discusses Saks’ newly announced retail media network — and why it’s a growing trend among retailers. Lastly, we dive into a new Amazon grocery subscription service that caters to low-income families.